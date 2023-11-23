NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Food banks across the country are experiencing an uptick in demand, and some Nashville food pantries say inflation is partly to blame.

The Branch of Nashville typically serves 1,200 families each month. CEO Melissa Thomas told News 2 inflation has drawn 8,000 new clients this year, mainly in need of an emergency food supply.

“That alone caused the demand to go up, and that’s where we began to see an increase in the people who would just drive up on a particular day and say, ‘I need food right now for my family,'” Thomas said.

Around eight months ago, the food bank was giving out about 10 emergency food boxes per day. Since then, it’s doubled.

Many of the Branch’s new clients are in a higher tax bracket this year.

“Those who came to us last year that were maybe making $1,500 to $2,500 average a month; we’re seeing a greater surge in that category, which indicates to us that people who could feed their families last year are having a harder time this year,” Thomas said.

Now the Branch is preparing for the holiday rush, depending on nonperishable donations from Second Harvest and their partnership with Amazon to keep up with the demand.

Thomas also encouraged the public to donate when they can to ensure no table goes empty this holiday season.

“It takes all of us to work together, all of us to think outside of our household, outside of the walls of our own house and to the needs of others, maybe even a neighbor that is struggling that we don’t know,” Thomas said. “If you could step forward and make donations or food donations, we can all do this together and help our neighbors.”

To donate to the Branch of Nashville, volunteer, or learn more, click here.