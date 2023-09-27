NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend Nashville will have several different events happening for fans of brews and bites. Here are several events happening around Music City this weekend.

Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

The Nashville Greek Festival offers Nashvillians a chance to experience all the best of Greek hospitality and culture, from savory cuisine, soulful music, lively dancing, and an educational look into the Greek Orthodox Church. For more than 30 years, the Greek Orthodox Christian Community has opened its doors to host one of Nashville’s landmark cultural events. Admission is $5 for those 13 and older. Children 12 and under, as well as first responders with valid ID, are free. Admission valid all weekend.

Hours: 4 – 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church: 4905 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220

Sept. 29

Held on the field and in the first concourse of First Horizon Park, the event will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers, as well as food trucks, music, lawn games and more. Admission includes unlimited beer. Food sold separately. General admission tickets available for $50. Early Admission tickets available for $65. Buy tickets here.

Hours: 8 – 11 p.m.; Early Admission at 7 p.m.

First Horizon Park: 19 JR Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219

Sept. 29 – 30

Returning for the third year in Sevier Park in the heart of the 12 South neighborhood of Nashville, Touch of Brews will feature live music all day long, channeling the spirit of The Grateful Dead. This family-friendly event costs $25-$40 for two-day admission, and kids 10 and under get in free. Food and drink are sold separately, with plenty of beers from Terrapin Beer Company and Waterbird Spirits.

Hours: 5 – 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Sevier Park in 12 South: 3021 Lealand Lane, Nashville, TN 37204

Sept. 30

Shop from dozens of Music City-based vendors selling teas, pastas, hot sauces, jellies, cheese and many more. Enjoy plenty more food truck fare, craft cocktails, live music and a chef demo. The event is free to attend, and free parking is available for two hours in the venue’s parking garage. Special add-ons are available forNearby lots and street parking also available. Bring your children and your pets, if you like to the family friendly event.

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ONEC1TY: 8 City Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209

Sept. 30

The Nashville Zoo has partnered with Conexion Americas to host Hispanic Heritage Festival, presented by Twice Daily. The festival will include dance performances, a puppet show, and a variety of musicians. The Zoo will also offer animal shows and tours of the Grassmere Historic Home at various times throughout the day as well as a special-themed concessions menu. The event is included with general admission to the Zoo or with a membership. Timed reservations are required at the Zoo for your visit.

Nashville Zoo at Grassmere: 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211