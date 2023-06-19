NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Florida man was arrested for allegedly stealing numerous cell phones from patrons in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said a 25-year-old Illinois woman was inside the Layer Cake restaurant early Sunday morning on 3rd Avenue South when she discovered that her $1,200 iPhone was missing from her purse.

The victim reportedly used her Apple Watch to track her phone and determined it was in a parking lot behind the restaurant.

Officers then went to the parking lot and determined the victim’s phone was pinging from inside a maroon Jeep Waggoneer; police said the phone was also clearly visible inside the Jeep.

Authorities said they reviewed surveillance footage in the area and found a man, identified as 54-year-old Orelvy Montero of Miami, Florida, coming and going from the Jeep. As officers monitored the Jeep, they saw Montero return and jump into an Uber after he saw the officers.

Montero was taken into custody before the Uber could leave and police said they found a key to the Jeep in his pocket. Officers took Montero to the Central Precinct where he refused to answer questions.

Police said they executed a search warrant on the Jeep and found 17 cell phones, many of them wrapped in aluminum foil, along with a laptop computer and a woman’s wallet. Investigators determined the phones were wrapped in foil in an effort to reduce their signals.

According to authorities, one of the phones was stolen Saturday night from a man’s pocket while he was at Kid Rock’s bar on Broadway; the wallet was reportedly stolen from a Dothan, Alabama woman Saturday night while she was at Jason Aldean’s bar on Broadway.