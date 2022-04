NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Florida fugitive wanted on a homicide charge was captured in South Nashville Tuesday morning.

According to officials, U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force received information that Stanley Grey, 23, was staying at the Summit East Nashville apartment complex located at 860 Murfreesboro Pike.

Authorities said Grey has an outstanding warrant for homicide out of Palm Beach, Florida.

Grey will be held until he is extradited back to Florida.