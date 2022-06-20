NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flight delays and cancelations continue to plague airports across the country, including the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The widespread problem is said to be due to the lack of staffing, resulting in fewer flights and longer lines.

On Sunday, more than 900 flights heading into or out of the U.S were scrapped, with more than 6,000 delays.

Southwest says the weather and air traffic management at some of the larger airports in Florida and out West caused delays across the country for all carriers.

In Nashville, data from FlightAware shows there were 22 cancelations and 111 delays Sunday at BNA—by Monday, it was a smoother ride with only five cancellations in or out of Music City.

Unfortunately, for Iconic Becker, he was on one of the canceled flights, home to Miami.

“God knows what’s going on and I’m still not home yet,” Becker said. “At the end of the day, it’s a bad day, not a bad life, but it’s definitely frustrating.”

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, roughly 55,000 flights were canceled in the first two months of 2022, the highest ever recorded in the first two months of the year.

Amid the chaos, Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg is urging airlines to hire more staff.

Southwest sent the following statement to News 2:

“We’ve been buffering our schedule and bringing on employees in record numbers to prepare for this summer.

This weekend, the effects of weather and air traffic management on some of our larger airports in Florida and the West caused delayed departures across the country for us and all other carriers, and we’re grateful to our customers for their patience, and for our to Employees’ perseverance in serving them.”

Delta says in recent months, they’ve made several adjustments to minimize disruptions, including adding several hundred new pilots and flight attendants to the operation monthly.



