NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Call it “commitment in the concourse.” A Southwest Airlines flight attendant from Nashville received the thrill of a lifetime when her now fiancé popped the question at Nashville International Airport.

Southwest Airlines Tweeted congratulations to Julienne Irwin, now the future Mrs. Tombrink. Her future husband Seve usually meets her at the curb. But this time he was waiting inside with a sign with her last name on it.

When she arrived, he flipped it over to reveal his last name and the question she had expected at some point, just not at BNA.

“I just walked past the baggage claim where the chauffeurs are with people’s last names on the boards. And it was just that’s kind of what what triggered the thought. I drew up signs myself one week when she was gone for a while and had the time to pick one of my my best friends to go help record and document and capture the whole whole night,” explained Tombrink.

“The sign at first I had my last name on it. And I thought, ‘Oh, he’s just being funny.’ He knew I had kind of a difficult trip. So I just thought he was being a little bit goofy. And then he flipped it and had his last name. And will you marry me? And of course, that’s when it dawned on me. I had zero inclination before that,” recalled Irwin.

In the video, you can see Irwin ask more than once if the proposal was really happening. Tombrink told News 2 it felt like he was down on that knee for what felt like an eternity.

Irwin actually started working for Southwest after they met and said Tombrink has always supported her, despite her job that takes her away from home.

Irwin is from Maryland and expects the wedding to happen there with plenty of festivities in Nashville.

Congratulations to the happy couple!