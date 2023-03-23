NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple complaints led to five arrests at a Nashville massage parlor Wednesday.

Community members reached out to police regarding “18 Spa” on Lebanon Pike.

In conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health, undercover Sex Crimes detectives found that five of the six employees at the massage parlor did not have a valid massage license.

The following women were taken into custody:

Jing Xu, 28

Congyun Shen, 37

Xu Chen, 49

Xiao Jun Cui, 51

Congfang Cui, 53

They have all been charged with impersonating a licensed professional.

The women were all interviewed, and police say they were found to be working at the facility voluntarily.