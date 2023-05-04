NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested five wanted fugitives this week, some with the help of tips from the public.

All five suspects, Jeffery Thorpe, 24; Lamareon Ransom, 20; Edwin Meraz, 26; Cameron Glenn, 31; and Kane Braden, 20 appeared on Nashville’s weekly “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. While Meraz first appeared on the list this week, the other suspects had been featured multiple times.

Thorpe was among the first handful of suspects to be featured on the “Most Wanted” list when the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list every Wednesday in mid-October last year.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to police, Thorpe, who had 16 outstanding warrants, was on the run for over a year before detectives spotted him leaving a MAPCO gas station located off of Dickerson Pike and Broadmoor Drive on Wednesday, May 3.

When he saw the officers pull up, Thorpe reportedly got out of the passenger seat of a car near the intersection of Queen Avenue and Sultana Avenue and began running. After a brief chase, Thorpe was taken into custody by East Precinct Detectives.

The charges against Thorpe include reckless homicide, child neglect, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of evading arrest, two counts of probation violation, failure to appear, theft, trespassing and interference with an emergency call.

One of the assault charges stems from an argument, during which authorities said Thorpe pointed a gun at his 2-year-old child and the child’s mother. His child later passed away in Oct. 2021 after reportedly picking up a gun, firing it and striking himself in the head.

According to police, the child’s mother said Thorpe had placed the gun on a bed while visiting them at an apartment in East Nashville. After the shooting, police said Thrope drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A few days before Thorpe was arrested, police captured another suspect who had been on the run for nearly six months. Glenn was taken into custody on Monday, May 1, after officers found him at an apartment in the James Cayce neighborhood.

Glenn was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to a series of alleged domestic violence incidents in which he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and beat her until one of her teeth fell out.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Three more suspects on the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list were taken into custody on Thursday, May 4. Police said Meraz, who had just appeared on the list a day earlier, was arrested after they received a tip stating that he was on Vailview Drive.

Meraz was wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury and theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $2,500.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Braden, who police said had outstanding warrants for two counts of rape, was taken into custody that same day after appearing in court.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police did not have details on Ransom’s arrest but said he was also arrested on May 4. Ransom was featured on the “Most Wanted” list in April for three outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

In total, at least 37 wanted fugitives have been taken into custody since mid-October last year. Police have said the public exposure from the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list has aided in a number of arrests, ending several months-long manhunts.