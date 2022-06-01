NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee bakery has been named one of the best in the country for its croissant confection.

Five Daughters Bakery was named top shop when it came to the croissant donut according to a survey from the Underground Donut Tour. The group spent two months soliciting nominations and votes for the best donut varieties in myriad categories, including classic cake donuts, filled donuts, specialty glazes and toppings and more.

Five Daughters was crowned the home of the Greatest Croissant Donut for its 100 Layer Vanilla Cream, a croissant donut “infused and topped with vanilla buttercream, dusted generously with powdered sugar.”

Five Daughters Owner Isaac Meek expressed excitement over the nod.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the best donut shops in the nation and to have our 100 Layer Vanilla Cream named the Greatest Croissant Donut,” he said. “The Vanilla Cream was one of our first flavors and is a staple on our menu because it has always been one of our best-selling donuts.”

Five Daughters Bakery, based out of Franklin, has three Nashville locations: 3820 Charlotte Ave. #128 in L&L Market, 1900 Eastland Ave. Suite #101 in East Nashville and 1110 Caruthers Ave. To see the full list of donuts available at Five Daughters Bakery and order them online, click here.

The full list of winners includes donut shops in Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and more.

According to the Underground Donut Tour, more than 300 shops were nominated for the fried dough creations, 160 of which were put up to a vote. During the course of the contest, nearly 8,000 votes were cast for the best donuts. The full list of winners includes: