NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Monday, Metro Nashville School Security, along with the Metro Nashville Police Department, responded to Martin Luther King Magnet School after a bomb threat appeared on social media. The threat caused other areas to be on alert after several other schools received similar threats.

Nashville Christian, Fisk University, Apollo Middle School and MLK Magnet all have received some sort of bomb threat within the last two weeks.

On Monday, MLK Magnet removed students and staff from the building until given an all-clear.

“Students should be focusing on their studies, they should be able to do it without fear of distraction,” said Mickey West, the Director of Campus Safety at Fisk University.

Director West has been working with the school for the past 13 years. For the first time, he had to respond to a bomb threat at the university earlier this month.

The threat came at a time when Historically Black Colleges and Universities were on high alert after several other HBCU’s responded to bomb threats.

After the threat at MLK Magnet, Director West reached out to Metro police to increase security on campus. Fisk University is located just minutes away from MLK Magnet School.

“It’s scary. I made contact with the North Precinct after we got the word this morning of what took place, spoke to him asked for increased patrol in the area, and he was glad to help us out with that,” explained Director West.

It is the fear of the unknown. Director West explained the school had been preparing for potential bomb threats before they actually occurred. He explained he loves working at Fisk University, “provides me the opportunity to work in the Campus law-enforcement community but also to be able to do it in a way that allows students to see me as a person and someone that’s here to help them and support them throughout their time at Fisk.”

Working with Homeland Security and the local FBI division, the University continues to increase staff and provide more “sweeps” in the dorms and areas where students visit the most.

Director West told News 2, the Department is utilizing a program called the “Silver Track Program,” where security officers can “choose the issue type or just log a campus patrol, they choose locations.”

He explained it is a working relationship with Metro police to ensure the safety of students. While safety has always been the priority for campus security, it is being tested more often.

“So, we are working well with the Nashville Police Department. They are actually going to be putting on training late this week for HBCU’s to deal with how to respond to suspicious packages and bomb threats,” explained Director West.

On Monday morning parents received the following email from Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School’s Principal McShepard Ray:

We wanted you to be aware that last evening we were informed of a bomb threat against the school posted on social media. We alerted MNPS Security and the MNPD to investigate. A sweep is being conducted currently and students and staff are being asked to wait outside until it is concluded. This type of situation occurs occasionally with schools, and we do not have a reason to believe the threat is credible. The safety of MLK students remains our top priority.

As always, I will keep you informed.