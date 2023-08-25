NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Friday morning fire in South Nashville left a first responder burned and number of storage units damaged.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the blaze broke out at CubeSmart Self Storage in the 400 block of Swiss Avenue, affecting about 18 units, even though the block where the incident occurred has a total of 40 units.

Officials said flames and water impacted about nine of those units. However, personnel accessed more of them to make sure the fire hadn’t crossed over into any of the adjoining units.

One member of the department was reportedly brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with burns on the hand, but that crewmember has since been released. There are no other reports of injuries resulting from the blaze.

As of this writing, officials said investigators are still gathering information to determine the cause of the fire.