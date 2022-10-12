NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First lady Jill Biden was on the campaign trail, making a pit stop right here in the Music City.

On Wednesday, she was encouraging Tennesseans to get the new COVID booster shot.

St. James Missionary Baptist Church was the first stop for Dr. Jill Biden. The Metro Nashville Health Department told News 2 that the church has been instrumental in the fight against COVID.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

COVID is still a key talking point for the Biden administration as we are one month out from the mid-term elections.

The first lady also attended a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville.

However, before visiting with Nashvillians who came out to see her, Dr. Biden emphasized the importance to take the fifth booster. She also stressed a new announcement about boosters made by the FDA.

“And now you can come five years or older as of today so that is our new announcement. It was 11 and up, but now it is five and up,” Jill Biden said.

“I think it’s great that we had somebody that is supporting us at the national level, what we have sought to do ever since there was a pandemic,” Senior George Brooks, Pastor for St. James Missionary Baptist Church said.