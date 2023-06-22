NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First lady Jill Biden will be in Nashville Saturday, June 24, in celebration of Pride Month.

According to the first lady’s office, Dr. Biden is scheduled to arrive at Nashville International Airport at 4:15 p.m. Afterward, she will celebrate Pride Month at a local stop in the city. Later she will speak at a political event for the Biden Victory Fund in Nashville.

The Nashville Pride Parade, which is free to attend, will start Saturday at 10 a.m. Marchers will parade down Broadway between 8th Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

Admission to the festival, however, requires a ticket; anyone looking to purchase tickets can do so here. The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Festivalgoers will be treated to three entertainment stages, local food trucks, festival vendors, festival bars, free kids and family activities, and more.

Click here for more information.