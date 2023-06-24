NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The weather wasn’t perfect – far from it.

“It’s been very hot,” India Ivory said.

However, that didn’t stop thousands from coming to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for the Nashville Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24.

“This is my first Pride that I get to celebrate as being true to myself because I came out a year ago,” Stacey Powell said.

The day saw a celebration of some old relationships.

“Well, it’s his birthday weekend, so we decided we’d come here, celebrate everybody being who they are,” Thomas Freeman said, gesturing to his boyfriend, Michael Davidson.

It also marked the start of some new ones.

“Will you be my girlfriend?” one attendee said to her now-girlfriend.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden even flew into Music City to celebrate Pride Month, making some quick remarks at the festival before she headed over to a campaign event.

“When you leave here to go back into a place that still needs so much change, take this love with you!” she said.

The first lady’s surprise visit is a testament to Nashville’s growth over the past few years, with the city now a major player and destination for politics and parties alike.

“It was so amazing, honestly. We were all shocked, we couldn’t believe it,” Powell said. “This is such an amazing event, I’m so grateful to be here.”

It didn’t matter the reason you were there, just about everyone was having a good time.

“I’ve never been to Pride and she has, and so it was kind of cute,” Ivory said, gesturing to her friend Akira Ursery. “We’re best friends, and so we do everything together, and this was something that we wanted to do together.”

“It’s Pride,” Ursery added. “Like what else, what else have you got to do on a Saturday, for real?”

The Republican National Committee sent a statement about the first lady making a campaign stop after the Pride Festival. It read, in full:

“Tennesseans have soundly rejected Democrats in election after election, and we could not be happier for Jill Biden and Democrats to waste their time and money with a trip to The Volunteer State while Republicans continue to make gains up and down the ballot.” RNC Spokesperson Rachel Lee

Meanwhile, the Nashville Pride Festival is set to continue at Bicentennial Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. For more information, click here.