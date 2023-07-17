NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With two days of early voting down and 12 to go, just over 1% of registered voters in Davidson County have cast their ballots, according to information from the Davidson County Election Commission.

Early voting for the Aug. 3 general election began Friday, July 14 and runs six days a week through July 29. Twelve different early voting locations in the county have seen hundreds of people take time to cast their ballots for Nashville mayor, vice mayor and Metro Council members. Voters in Districts 51 and 52 are also casting their ballots in the state house race.

According to numbers from the Election Commission, the first day of early voting saw 3,342 Davidson countians cast their ballots, followed by 2,133 the next day. In total, the 5,475 voters make up 1.32% of the total registered active voters on the roster.

The precinct with the most voters so far has been the Green Hills Library, which saw 465 voters voters and 375 Saturday. Casa Azafran Community Center saw the smallest turnout on Friday with 102 ballots cast, and Goodlettsville Community Center saw just 51 voters cast their ballots Saturday.

Early voting takes place every weekday and Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Polls close at 5:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. There is no early voting on Sunday.

According to the election commission, there are 497,219 total registered voters in Davidson County, including 413,981 active and 83,238 inactive voters.