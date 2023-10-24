NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A firefighter suffered minor injuries while extinguishing a two-alarm fire at a home near Percy Priest Lake.

The Nashville Fire Department said the fire happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3800 block of Priest Lake Drive.

Just before 4 p.m. the fire department said the fire was extinguished.

One firefighter suffered “non-critical” injuries and was undergoing treatment, according to officials.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents affected.

No other information was released.