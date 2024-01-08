NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say a firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment after responding to an early morning house fire in West Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department were sent to a home in the 4700 block of Nevada Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. to respond to reports of a residential fire on Monday, Jan. 8.

Investigators at the scene told News 2 the fire was quickly contained, and it appeared the heating unit in the home’s attic area was responsible for the flames.

Five people were inside the home when the fire broke out but were able to safely escape, officials said.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for heat-related illness. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information regarding the fire was not immediately released.