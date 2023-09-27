NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Gallatin Pike remains closed as crews continue to investigate a fire that sparked at a vacant building early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were sent to the 4100 block of Gallatin Pike just before 2 a.m. to respond to reports of a commercial fire.

Source: WKRN

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that the building that caught fire is abandoned, but it is surrounded by several businesses.

At the scene, a News 2 crew saw fire personnel inside, outside and on top of the building to make sure that the fire is contained and won’t rekindle.

Nashville Fire said the building caved in the center and NES has cut the power to the establishment.

Gallatin Pike remains closed as fire crews continue to assess the scene. It remains unknown when the road is expected to reopen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.