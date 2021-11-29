Fire destroys vacant home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville firefighters are working to determine what caused a home south of downtown Nashville to go up in flames early Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Wharf Avenue and Timble Street just after 5 a.m. to a house that was engulfed in flames.

The Nashville Fire Department’s chief told a News 2 crew on scene that it appeared the house was vacant and had large equipment outside the residence preparing for demolition.

No injuries to fire personnel or potential residents inside were reported.

Investigators on scene are working to determine what caused the blaze.