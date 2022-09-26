NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department working to determine what exactly sparked a fire at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers and Wings in Nashville Monday afternoon.
Smoke billowed from the restaurant located on Belcourt Avenue in Hillsboro around 12:30 p.m.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. Now they’re working to salvage any property as well as watching hotspots.
One of the owners at the scene told News 2 the fire started in the kitchen.
No injuries were reported.
