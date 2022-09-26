NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department working to determine what exactly sparked a fire at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers and Wings in Nashville Monday afternoon.

Smoke billowed from the restaurant located on Belcourt Avenue in Hillsboro around 12:30 p.m.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. Now they’re working to salvage any property as well as watching hotspots.

McDougal’s Chicken Fingers and Wings

One of the owners at the scene told News 2 the fire started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.