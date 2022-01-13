NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters were called to a blaze Thursday morning in Madison.

According to officials, the call came in just after 6:40 a.m. at 1225 Gallatin Pike. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) told News 2 crews found a small Metro Nashville Public Schools storage unit on fire upon arrival.

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

NFD said about 40% of the unit that stored desks and chairs was damaged.

It is still unclear how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.