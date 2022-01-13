NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters were called to a blaze Thursday morning in Madison.
According to officials, the call came in just after 6:40 a.m. at 1225 Gallatin Pike. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) told News 2 crews found a small Metro Nashville Public Schools storage unit on fire upon arrival.
NFD said about 40% of the unit that stored desks and chairs was damaged.
It is still unclear how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.