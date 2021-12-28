NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody after police said an altercation over a parking issue turned violent Monday night in the Napier area.

Officers responded to the possible shooting on Fain St. just after 9 p.m. According to an arrest warrant, the argument occurred between the male and female victims and Chenilla Smith, 47, and her boyfriend.

Smith told officers the victims had parked their van in front of her driveway and were told they needed to move, but the female victim punched her several times. Smith reportedly claimed the male victim then assaulted her boyfriend and held a cinderblock over him until a witness intervened.

The warrant stated the victims attempted to leave when Smith’s boyfriend said to grab his gun. Authorities said Smith came out with the gun as they walked away and fired 10-12 shots, hitting the male victim in the foot. They fled and called the police.

The witness was interviewed by detectives, who told them he did not see a cinderblock involved but did hear 10-12 gunshots coming from the front of the residence.

Officers said they located three spent cartridge cases in the vicinity of the incident, as well as blood around one of the cartridges.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond.