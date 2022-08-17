NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 34-year-old woman has been indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges after a fight resulted in another woman being critically injured last year.

An affidavit states Metro police officers were dispatched to General Hospital last year on November 15 to respond to a woman who had been stabbed. Once on scene, the victim told officers that she was involved in a fight with 34-year-old Kelvinetta Patterson.

According to court documents, Patterson told the victim to meet her at the Cheatham Place Apartments in the Buena Vista area to fight after rumors were going around regarding their sexual involvement.

Kelvinetta Patterson mugshot (Source: MNPD)

The victim reportedly arrived at the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard with two other witnesses where she and Patterson then began to fight. Officials say that’s when Patterson began to stab the victim multiple times with a sharp object.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

An affidavit says the victim then fled in her vehicle with the two witnesses and drove to a hospital. She was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries.

A detective was able to observe lacerations to the victim’s face, neck and left shoulder, right breast, right arm and right shoulder. The affidavit states doctors told the detective that one laceration was very close to the victim’s jugular vein and another was only a layer away from her trachea.

Kelvinetta Patterson was indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges and remains in the Metro Jail.