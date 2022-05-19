NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fiery semi-truck caused a portion of Briley Parkway to close early Thursday morning.

It happened on Briley Parkway at Ashland City Highway just after 6 a.m. A photo of the truck showed thick dark smoke and large flames.

Cameras with the Tennessee Department of Transportation also showed smoke billowing from the area where the truck was parked.

The roadway reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.