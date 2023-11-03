NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the calendar switches to November, we are reminded that Veterans Day is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 11.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage sets up a huge display of American flags every year. If you’ve ever driven down Lebanon Road in Hermitage this time of year, you can’t miss it – hundreds of American flags adorning the property of Former President Andrew Jackson.

Every flag honors a veteran.

Flags can be purchased to honor your relative or loved one who served.

“It is 103-foot by 5-foot flags that people, corporations, or individuals can place a flag in memory and honor of their loved ones. Once they come out to the field to visit, they can see which row and which flag number their loved one is on,” said Field of Honor Co-Chair Desha Hearn.

The display continues through Sunday, Nov. 12 when a ceremony will be held. You can then pick up the flag that you purchased in honor of your loved one, or you can have them mail it to you.

For the second year in a row, News 2’s Davis Nolan purchased a flag in honor of his father, a World War II veteran.