NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Veterans Day is a week from Friday, and for the seventh year in a row, the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage is sponsoring the “Field of Honor” where 1,000 American flags are on display.

“We have a thousand flags out here,” Terry Scholes, president of the Donelson-Hermitage Exchange Club pointed out. “Most of them have been purchased by an individual or by corporations for a loved one or an employee that is a veteran.”

The display is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and you can come by any time of the day or night and reflect on a loved one while sitting with their flag.

“We have boards over here with an alphabetical listing of all the veterans’ names that their flag is out in the field,” Scholes said. “So, anyone can come out here, look at the board and find the flag for their loved one. We’ve got benches. People sit out here. Some people call this a healing field. There are people who will come out here during the early morning at dawn or at dusk, quiet, to just reflect, remember and heal.”

You can purchase a flag for $30. On the day after Veterans Day, Nov. 12, you can take it home with you. Proceeds go to numerous veterans charities like the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Reboot Combat Recovery Program and The Family Center, just to name a few.

“There’s no political agenda,” Scholes said. “This is all about remembering and honoring the veterans. I like to say it like this: For those who have served and sacrificed, that the heritage of American citizenship might be mine.”

For more information, see the Facebook Page of the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage.