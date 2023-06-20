NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s often the first thing you do when you get in your car, or at least it should be.

The phrase “Click it or Ticket” has taken on new meaning as the staggering number of people not wearing a seat belt has left law enforcement worried.

“In Tennessee, we’re at our highest percentage of voluntary compliance as far as drivers and motors wearing their seatbelts voluntarily without having to have enforcement to tell them to wear their seat belt, but with that being said, we’re seeing an astronomical number of deaths across Tennessee still,” said Lt. Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It’s often considered to be one of the first lines of defense and one of the few things you can control while in a vehicle.

“It should be simple before the vehicle is put in drive or placed into motion; we as occupants should be buckling our seat belts for safety, our safety, our individual safety,” explained Miller.

According to THP, on average, every three hours and 12 minutes, someone is killed or seriously injured in a car crash, where a seat belt was not worn in Tennessee.

So far this year, there have been 2,684 crashes across the state. THP data shows 1,525 of them had an “unbelted occupant” inside. Among those, six were deadly.

“What could have been a minor injury crash or no injury crashes now lead to a serious injury or fatality crash because drivers failed to wear their seatbelt. That’s very heartbreaking; that’s very frustrating. That’s hard for law enforcement for us go knock on that person’s family’s door and tell them that their loved one is not coming home because they weren’t wearing (their) seatbelt,” Miller said.

Davidson County ranks as the second highest county for traffic crashes, sitting right behind Shelby County. Miller explained in more urban and city areas, the likelihood of an accident happening increases.

“We think we’re just running down the street, going around the block, just a short drive, ‘Hey, I don’t need my seat belt.’ Well, you’re 51% more likely to be involved in a crash with injury or death,” he said.