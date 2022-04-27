NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody near the Nashville International Airport (BNA) early Wednesday morning after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reportedly found drugs and a variety of prescription pills inside a stolen vehicle.

According to MNPD documents, around 12:39 a.m., officers were patrolling the Elm Hill Pike and McGavock Pike area when they located a Subaru Outback that was reported stolen. Officials initiated a stop as the vehicle pulled into the Baymont by Wyndham Nashville hotel, located at 2350 Elm Hill Pike.

Authorities said John Sudduth and another person were ordered out of the vehicle. When police spoke with Sudduth, he allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle Tuesday morning from the Woodbine area. The stolen vehicle report stated the vehicle had a flat tire at the time of the theft.

When asked if there was anything illegal inside, officers said Sudduth told them there was meth and fentanyl in the vehicle, and that it was all his. During a search of the vehicle, MNPD officers stated they found about one gram of a white crystalized substance consistent with meth, and roughly one gram of a brownish substance officials believe was a narcotic laced with fentanyl.

Additionally, police documents stated officers found a variety of pills that were not prescribed to Sudduth, including Buspirone Hydrochloride, Quetiapine Fumarate, Amoxicillin, Clavulanate Potassium, and Naproxen.

Officers allegedly also found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, including spoons, tin foil with burnt residue and multiple needles. Authorities also stated they located a tool within the vehicle that was believed to be used to aid in the theft as the vehicle had a flat tire at the time.

Sudduth is facing nine separate charges, including vehicle theft.