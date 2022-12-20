GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.

According to the arrest report, Goodlettsville police were helping Hendersonville police look for a wanted suspect around midnight Monday. Officers went behind a motel near RiverGate Mall where they reportedly found Kenneth Rogers, Jr. slumped over in the drivers seat of his vehicle as it was running in a parking spot.

Officers said he had two guns on his person, 8.6 grams of marijuana, and about $2,500 cash consistent with street-level drug sales. The report stated there was also a glass meth pipe in plane view on the right side of the center console.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 135 grams of meth, 31 grams of crack cocaine, almost 5 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of powder cocaine, digital scales with powder residue, a large amount of small plastic baggies, a glass meth pipe, three other firearms, a loaded 5.56 drum magazine, two loaded 7.62 magazines and two cell phones, according to court documents.

Metro police reported the drugs were also separated into small bags. One of the guns had also been reported stolen out of Davidson County.

The report stated Rogers had previous felony convictions from Dickson and Robertson counties for aggravated burglary and felony drug offense. He faces a total of 17 charges and remains in the Metro jail with a total bond of $437,000.