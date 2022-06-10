NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police recovered several narcotics from a Donelson area apartment on Thursday while serving a civil court order.
MNPD said in total, detectives seized two pounds of fentanyl powder, nearly 18,000 pressed fentanyl pills, 2.7 pounds of meth, 3.5 pounds of marijuana, an AR pistol loaded with 30 rounds, and a kilo press.
Authorities said sheriff’s deputies were on the property serving a civil court order. No one was reportedly home at the time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.