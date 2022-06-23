NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner and head coach of a Nashville fencing club has been rearrested on a new sexual battery indictment after a second victim came forward.

Metro police say a then 17-year-old male student claims 37-year-old Robert Piraino inappropriately touched him during a private lesson at Music City Fencing Club.

Piraino was arrested last August on two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor for paying a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos of herself. After further investigation, Piraino was indicted by a grand jury on 108 counts of alleged sex crimes involving a minor, according to police.

At the time of his arrest on Wednesday, Piraino was out on bail with a GPS ankle bracelet.

Parents whose children took lessons from Piraino at Music City Fencing Club are encouraged to speak with their kids and report any concerns to the MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.