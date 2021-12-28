NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is dead after a pedestrian crash Monday night in the north Inglewood area.

Metro Police told News 2, a man and woman were walking on Gallatin Pike when she tried crossing the road. Officials said a car that was merging into traffic from Briley Parkway then struck her.

She was taken to Skyline Medical Center for sustained injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The victim has yet to be identified by authorities.