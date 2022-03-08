NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On International Women’s Day, News 2 is recognizing females finding success in real estate.

Over the years, we’ve seen women’s economic power increase, with their presence in the housing market increasing along with it. Women are moving on and up, and in some cases, moving in.

However, women are still underrepresented in the highly sought industry.

Female-only applicants account for just over 20% of home purchase loans nationally — a new report from Inspection Support Network shows.

The analysis found that in the Nashville metropolitan area, the female share of home purchase loans is 22.7%, compared to 21.4% nationwide. Here is a summary of the data for the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area:

Female share of home purchase loans: 22.7%

22.7% Total female home purchase loans: 7,369

7,369 Median loan amount for female borrowers: $245,000

$245,000 Median loan-to-value ratio for female borrowers: 88.9%

88.9% Median interest rate for female borrowers: 3.13%

Victoria Moghaddami, with ReMax Choice Properties and the Bernie Gallerani Team, recently purchased a home for herself in the Nashville area.

“One of the best things you could do for yourself as a woman, especially as a young woman, is invest in yourself. Let’s not rely on other people to do it for us. Let’s invest in ourselves, and I tell my clients all the time, one of the best ways you can invest in yourself is to buy a home,” Moghaddami said.

Moghaddami said it is important to put money toward your future, whether it’s your first home or second income.

“Residential real estate investing represents a significant career opportunity and wealth creation opportunity for both women and men, yet only 30% of property investors in the U.S are women,” said Shane Steele, CMO at Sundae, an online real estate company. “I think some of the unique challenges that women face in property investing, frankly, are similar to what we see in other industries which is lack of career advancement or lack of mentorship.”

This is why the company is hosting two webinars to help those who are interested:

Challenges and Successes: Real Estate Investment Tips

Women’s Day Special: Overcoming Roadblocks as Women Property Investors

You can find the date and time and how to sign up here.