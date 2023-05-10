NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a female juvenile is critically injured, and a male juvenile is on the run following a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in South Nashville.

The shooting was reported at 4:16 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Atkins Drive.

According to Metro police, a female juvenile was shot taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The male juvenile reportedly fled the scene after the shooting, according to officials.

Authorities say the juveniles are known acquaintances, but officers are still working to determine the relationship between the two.

At the scene, witnesses told a News 2 crew that the two were engaged in an “altercation” before the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.