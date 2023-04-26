NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lifelong felon with a violent criminal history that includes arrests for aggravated burglary, assault and attempted murder is back behind bars.

According to Metro police and Nolensville authorities, 42-year-old Treymayne Campbell is now the focal point of two investigations in two counties.

It all stems from a spree of violence on the morning of April 19. That’s when Nolensville police said Campbell allegedly tried to set his girlfriend’s car on fire.

The fire was inside the vehicle, and according to Nolensville Police Assistant Chief Michael Terns, the fire smothered itself before it could really combust.

His officers responded to the fire call at 7:23 a.m. When they arrived, they found the car smoldering.

Officers banged on the door and nobody was there.

According to investigators, the woman who owns the car and lives in the house was hiding from her boyfriend, Campbell, after the 42-year-old allegedly beat her the day before.

Police said he came to the woman’s house looking for her. According to Terns, Campbell vandalized the inside of her home, set her car ablaze, and then went to South Nashville to look for her.

“She also told us her boyfriend, the alleged suspect, was at her place of employment in Nashville with a handgun,” Terns added.

According to Terns, Nolensville police called Metro police the moment they learned the 42-year-old was at his girlfriend’s workplace armed with a gun.

“So the first thing we do, we are concerned about the safety to the public,” Terns said.

News 2 has since learned that Campbell is a violent felon with a 20-page criminal history in the Metro jurisdiction that dates back to 2003. Some of his arrests include attempted murder and felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the Metro police arrest affidavit, Campbell came to Krystal on Murfreesboro Road with a handgun to shoot his girlfriend.

Thanks to calls from Krystal employees and Nolensville police, Metro police quickly arrived at the scene.

As they began talking to Campbell, he reportedly pulled a handgun and shot himself in the chest.

Campbell was rushed to Vanderbilt with a self-inflicted, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two days later, Campbell was released and taken to Metro Jail, charged with felon in possession of a handgun. His bond is set at $10,000.

Terns admitted this situation could’ve gone bad with a workplace full of people and the police arriving.

“That’s correct, it could’ve escalated very very quickly. Officers were very astute listening to what was going on, conducting their investigation and quick to respond to her statements and getting Metro dispatched to that location.”

There’s a hold for Campbell in Williamson County, where he is facing charges of misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor vandalism and arson.