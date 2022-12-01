NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon led police on a pursuit through Madison Wednesday and ended up back behind bars on felony drug charges.

Metro police reported officers watched Billy Basham, 30, get into the drivers seat of a blue Nissan Murano with a woman who they said had outstanding warrants from multiple counties.

Detectives attempted a traffic stop at the Walmart on Dickerson Pike but as officers approached the car, they said the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Billy Basham (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers then tracked down the vehicle at a nearby trailer park on Dickerson Pike.

According to an arrest warrant, detectives made contact with the residents of the trailer who told them Basham and the co-defendant were inside. They were then taken into custody without incident.

Basham reportedly told officers he fled from them because he did not want the woman to “go back to jail.” He admitted to hiding drugs and a gun inside the residence, according to Metro police.

Authorities recovered what is believed to be 1.1 grams OF meth and 12 grams of fentanyl in multiple baggies, along with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, according to the arrest document.

Inside the vehicle, police reportedly recovered $8,260 in cash. Police said Basham told them the money was from drug deals.

The arrest warrant said Basham is a convicted felon out of Davidson County He is now facing multiple felony charges with a $73,000 bond.