NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said they took a convicted violent felon into custody early Monday morning outside Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

According to a warrant, officers with the Vanderbilt University Police Department (VUPD) were called after two people were reportedly arguing on the 8th floor of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Officials said they soon found them outside.

Police said a woman approached officers and reportedly said Michael Cox had a gun in his car and said he was going to shoot her. Officers said Cox began to drive off until police stopped him.

A warrant said Cox told police he did not know if there was a firearm in the car but allowed officers to search it. Officials then allegedly found a handgun in the center console of his vehicle.

Cox was previously convicted of aggravated assault back in 1990.