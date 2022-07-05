NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities charged a convicted felon early Tuesday morning after he was reportedly found stopped in oncoming traffic in downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville police documents stated that officers found Cordney Parham, 31, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the wrong lane on Middleton Street at 10:11 p.m. Officers said he had bloodshot and watery eyes and that he said he “just wanted to go home.”

Police said he showed indications of impairment during field sobriety tests. Parham also allegedly admitted to officers that he had smoked marijuana and used heroin earlier in the night, and there were guns and drugs inside his car.

Officers said they found 1.8 grams of cocaine in Parham’s pocket. During a search of his vehicle, MNPD reportedly found two firearms, 14.2 grams of cocaine, 11.5 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and two cell phones.

According to Metro Police, Parham was previously convicted of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse, and his license was revoked.

Authorities said he resisted arrest several times but was eventually taken into custody and is now faced with 12 different charges.