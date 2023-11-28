NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is back behind bars after officers found him hiding under a trampoline in North Nashville.

Detectives with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Specialized Investigations Division said they observed 26-year-old Rondarius Miller in the front yard of a home on Wheless Street on Monday, Nov. 27. Miller was allegedly wanted for an outstanding federal warrant.

According to an arrest report, Miller fled on Wheless Street as detectives approached him. A detective stated they pursued Miller until eventually losing a visual of him.

Moments later, detectives reported they found Miller hiding under a trampoline behind a home in the 1600 block of Wheless Street.

Miller could be heard on the phone stating, “they got me, they got me, the police got me,” as he was being placed into custody, according to an arrest report.

Metro police said detectives searched the path Miller traveled and found a Glock handgun loaded with 12 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

While searching Miller’s pants pockets, authorities also found a plastic bag containing 0.2 grams of crack cocaine and a folded piece of paper containing small amounts of marijuana.

According to Metro police, Miller is prohibited from possessing a firearm due a prior felon in possession of a handgun conviction and a reckless homicide charge in April 2017.

Miller was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a handgun.