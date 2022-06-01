NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon accused of aggravated burglary was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Metro Police said on March 21, Sharn Green, 54 was seen on surveillance video walking into the victim’s backyard and then through their separate garage, stealing a bicycle valued at $900. Days later, the victim noticed a second bike was missing from the home valued at $2,000.

Officers said they were able to track down Green after he used his own ID to pawn at least one of the vehicles at a Music City Pawn location.

In the past, Green has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft and vandalism.