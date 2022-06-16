NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged early Thursday morning with attempted criminal homicide after police said he shot a man off Nolensville Pike.

Metro Nashville police documents said officers were called to 2177 Nolensville Pike at 6:32 p.m. and found a man shot in the upper right leg. Officers said the victim was meeting up with Edward Edmond Jr., 21.

However, authorities said Edmond was upset “due to work the victim had done to his vehicle,” and argued with the victim.

Surveillance video then allegedly captured the victim turning away from Edmond, who then pulled out a gun, and fired five shots. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said Edmond then walked away, got into a car, and left the scene.

He was booked Thursday morning on a $100,000 bond.