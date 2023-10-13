NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who has previously been convicted of selling drugs is facing several additional charges after he reportedly showed up to a federal courthouse Thursday with a large amount of fentanyl and other narcotics.

On Oct. 10, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse on Church Street to assist U.S. Marshals with a man, 35-year-old Demarco Epps, who was already in their custody.

In an arrest affidavit, police said Epps was at the courthouse for an unrelated incident. As they were approaching Epps to take him into custody, Marshals said they spotted what appeared to be a bag of narcotics in “plain view” inside his vehicle.

A search of the car turned up multiple individually packaged bags containing 48.5 grams of marijuana, 19.3 grams of fentanyl, 44.6 grams of powder and rock cocaine, 47 generic Xanax pills, three Suboxone pills and 9.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities said all narcotics were field tested and each test gave positive results. In addition to narcotics, officers said Epps was in possession of $380 in cash, a digital scale and a package of plastic sandwich bags.

Court documents show Epps has been convicted of several felony charges since 2006, including an offense for selling cocaine in 2006, as well as voluntary manslaughter and robbery in 2011 and multiple weapons offenses in 2009 and 2011.

He is now being charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a Schedule 3 controlled substance and possession of a Schedule 4 controlled substance.

As of Friday, Oct. 13, Epps remained behind bars with a $160,000 bond.