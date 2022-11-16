MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is back behind bars are Metro police recovered more than 40 grams of drugs off the street.

Police responded to home on Beverly Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 White Infinity, on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found two people sleeping inside the car.

Both people were asked to exit the vehicle and after a search, officers found a loaded 9mm magazine and drugs on Landon Giddens, 28.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officers also also found a black bag on Giddens’ lap with three smaller baggies of powder cocaine and two digital scales with white residue, according to an arrest affidavit.

While searching the vehicle, police reportedly found more cocaine in the glove box.

After police ran a background check, it was revealed Giddens had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation and is a convicted felon dating back to 2017 and 2018 on other drug charges.

In total, Metro police reportedly recovered two large cocaine rocks equal to 25.8 grams, three smaller baggies of powder cocaine equaling 8.3 grams, a plastic bag of powder cocaine equaling 2.3 grams, and an additional bag with 5.8 grams of cocaine.

Giddens is facing several felony drug charges with a bond of $60,000.