NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call regarding a man with a gun “refusing to leave” a hotel turned into a drug bust Monday after police said they found several grams of Xanax, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana in his possession.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to the hotel on Glastonbury Road at about 4:59 p.m. because of a man “wielding a firearm and refusing to leave the property,” according to an affidavit.

When they arrived, officers said they found 30-year-old Teddarrius Perry sitting on a bench outside the hotel with a gun. Hotel employees told police Perry had “overstayed his welcome” and was supposed to check out of the hotel but refused.

The employees called police after spotting Perry walking in and around the hotel with a gun, according to the affidavit. However, they said Perry never raised the weapon nor used it to threaten anyone.

Authorities said video footage from hotel security cameras matched up with the employees’ statements.

While investigating, officers realized Perry is a convicted felon. According to Davidson County court records, he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Sept. 2011.

Perry is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun because of his criminal history. Police said the gun found Tuesday was fully loaded with a round in the chamber. Several drugs were also found in Perry’s possession, according to the affidavit.

In total, police said they found 53.6 grams of marijuana, 25.6 grams of Xanax, 4.1 grams of cocaine and 10 oxycodone pills. Some of the Xanax and marijuana was reportedly in separate containers, indicating to police Perry may have intended to sell the drugs.

Perry was arrested on seven different charges. The charges against him include possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance with intent, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.