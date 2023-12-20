NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is behind bars after he allegedly fired multiple shots toward another man during a robbery in North Nashville earlier this month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place on Dec. 3 at approximately 8 p.m. on 10th Avenue North and Jane Street.

An arrest report states the incident unfolded after the victim was approached by two suspects and robbed of his belongings at gunpoint.

The victim allegedly told officers that he was in fear of his life and tried to flee from the area.

That’s when 29-year-old Andrew Washington fired multiple shots toward the victim, striking him in his right leg, according to an arrest report.

Authorities reported that Washington, as well as the other unidentified suspect who was involved, are both convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Washington was booked into the Metro Jail and faces a long list of felony charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.