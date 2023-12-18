NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon has landed himself back behind bars after he was found sleeping in a vehicle next to drugs and a gun, according to Metro police.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers observed the vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 18 at approximately 4:45 a.m. as they were conducting patrol in the area of Hampton Street near the intersection of Avondale Circle.

The vehicle, described as a blue Nissan Rogue, was allegedly parked and left running outside Jazzy’s Nightclub.

After looking up the license plate, officers discovered that the Nissan was registered to 32-year-old Darryl Luckey.

An arrest report states that officers approached the vehicle and observed Luckey sleeping in the driver’s seat with a Glock handgun in the passenger seat.

Authorities reported that officers then blocked in the vehicle so he would be unable to flee once he woke up.

Officers then made announcements for Luckey to exit the vehicle. According to an arrest report, Luckey woke up, complied to their demands and was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reported that they found a Glock 19 handgun with a laser attachment, 254 grams of marijuana, 3.23 grams of a white substance that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, two digital scales, plastic baggies, three cell phones and $333 in cash.

Luckey was booked into Metro Jail at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. He faces a list of charges which includes felon in possession of a firearm, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond.