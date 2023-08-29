NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A felon is back behind bars after a probation check resulted in the discovery of drugs and a gun inside a kitchen freezer.

An arrest report states special agents with TDOC’s Apprehension and Enforcement unit assisted a probation officer to perform a home visit on felony offender Malik Brown, 22, Monday, Aug.28.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

During their search, officers found a black bag inside the kitchen freezer. The bag contained a .40 Caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, colored pills believed to be ecstasy, a clear tube with white powdery residue and a blue grinder with marijuana inside.

A wallet that contained Brown’s identification was also found in the bag, according to arrest reports.

Metro police said the 22-year-old was on probation for a previous felon offense that occurred in Kentucky.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with felon in possession of a handgun, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $12,000 bond.