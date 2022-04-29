NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted 26-year-old felon was taken into custody with a man early Friday morning after police said they found both suspects asleep in a stolen car.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department documents, in total, detectives found three stolen vehicles in the Mount Zion Baptist Church parking lot, located on Old Hickory Boulevard. The stolen vehicles included a tow truck, a Chrysler 300 – which Timothy Veach, 31, and Kayla Biggs were asleep in – plus a third vehicle.

Kayla Biggs (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said Veach’s clothes were dirty “as if he were the one towing the vehicles.” Both were taken into custody and are now faced with vehicle theft charges.

Biggs was recently convicted of a carjacking that happened in North Nashville less than six months prior. The 26-year-old was also convicted of felony theft in 2017 and having drugs in a school zone back in 2016.