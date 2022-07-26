NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in searching for the suspect, or suspects, who threw an unignited Molotov cocktail into the Hope Clinic for Women, a ‘pro-life organization’, in Nashville nearly a month ago.

The FBI released pictures of the believed suspect as they continue to take any leads. The grainy pictures show the suspect wearing a backpack. The car is also a key piece in the investigation.

Business owners told News 2 it is concerning the person behind this still hasn’t been caught after the clinic was vandalized on June 30.

Around 1:30 A.M. police discovered an unignited Molotov cocktail thrown into the front window at the clinic and the words “Janes Revenge” painted on the side of the building. The group is also linked to attacks seen at anti-abortion clinics in New York and Asheville.

News 2 spoke with the business owner right next door to Hope Clinic for Women.

“We just moved here 4 months ago. And I was really scared because we are right next door to them and there could have been a fire or something,” Nenita Siriyutwatana, owner of Royal Thai said.

Nenita said she’s seen more of a police presence in the area ever since the night of the incident and feels safe to come to work at this time.

If you have any information at all you’re asked to contact the FBI Memphis field office at (901) 747-4300 or submit online at tips.fbi.gov.