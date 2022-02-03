NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Diversity is part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s core values, and Douglas Korneski, the Special Agent In Charge of the Memphis Field Office, says hiring is the focus.

“I will never be a minority or a female. I need to have someone who will give me their perspective,” Korneski said.

Currently, 20% of special agents are female and 19% are a minority.

“We’re trying to have at least 40% female applications and about 45% minority applications,” Korneski explained.

The FBI is looking to get the word out about opportunities that go beyond being a special agent.

“We have over 35,000 employees — only about 13,500 are special agents,” Korneski said. “The remainder of our workforce is professional staff and intelligence cadre who support investigations and keep the origination running from day-to-day.”

The Nashville Field Office is partnering with historically black colleges and universities and offering internships to help accessibility. If you’re currently in school, contact a career specialist on campus for more information.

A full list of job openings can be found on the FBI’s website.